December is the deadliest month in the US since the coronavirus pandemic began

December has been the nation's deadliest month since the COVID-19 pandemic's start — with more than 63,000 Americans lost to the virus in the past 26 days.

In comparison, the entire month of November saw about 36,964 deaths.

Experts continue to warn that while the end is in sight, the pandemic is not over and another surge stemming from Christmas travel and gatherings could be on its way.

More than 616,000 people were screened at TSA checkpoints across the country on Christmas Day alone, and hundreds of thousands more traveled in the days leading up to the holiday. Numbers are expected to climb again this weekend.

"The individuals who are traveling, they probably are not going camping in the wilderness. Probably they are going to see loved ones and having dinner without wearing masks, crowded indoors for prolonged periods of time," emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen told CNN. "There are many people who may have COVID-19 and not know it and then spread it to their loved ones, and then they're going to go back to their home communities and then infect others unknowingly."