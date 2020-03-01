Democrats crash coronavirus presser on SNL cold open

Vice President Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett, held a press conference to update "Saturday Night Live" viewers on coronavirus.
Pence quickly introduced Ben "You know, they brain surgeon that they put in charge of house development" Carson (played by Kenan Thompson), who hocked "Make America Great Again" face masks.
Fred Armisen, as Mike Bloomberg, was the first Democratic candidate to appear as he asked Pence a question. Kate McKinnon's popular impression of Elizabeth Warren popped in to poke at Bloomberg: "I'm No. 1 in your nightmares, Mike."
Host John Mulaney appeared in a South Carolina sash as Joe Biden, telling a rambling story.
The cameos continued as more candidates interrupted the presser.