A whistleblower's complaint over President Donald Trump's interactions with a foreign leader is testing the political and practical power Democrats can use against a Republican in the White House who so brazenly ignores protocol and presidential norms.
Democrats were unanimous in their condemnation of Trump for going to extraordinary lengths to tear down a chief political rival by asking the new leader of Ukraine to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. But even as calls for impeachment amplified — Elizabeth Warren blasted Congress as "complicit" in Trump's transgressions — there were no signs that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would move quickly to try to remove the president.
Allies of Biden, the early front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary, seized on the developments to portray him as the candidate Trump least wants to face next fall.
But the controversy could just as easily revive interest in the business activities of Biden's son, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company; that would do little to further Biden's campaign. Taken together, the developments bear a striking resemblance to the tumult of the 2016 campaign, in which Trump was accused of enlisting a foreign power to help him win an election.
The president on Saturday denied any wrongdoing, and his most vocal allies and critics were energized. Political operatives in both parties suggested that for many increasingly numb to a constant sense of crisis, the fresh explosion of political drama may not seem so alarming.
The president on Saturday embraced the parallels to the 2016 campaign and predicted he would prevail again in 2020.
Trump said the latest allegations from a government whistleblower are "just as ridiculous as the others," branding it "the Ukraine Witch Hunt" — a nod to former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, which he mocked as a "witch hunt."
"Will fail again!" Trump tweeted.
The complaint from the intelligence community whistleblower is based on a series of events, including what sources now say is Trump's conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The conversation happened on July 25, just a day after Mueller wrapped up his own work by testifying on Capitol Hill.
While Sen. Warren and other Democrats say there's no choice but to start impeachment proceedings, other Democrats have been reluctant to launch a process they say could scare away more moderate and centrist voters, especially for lawmakers in Congress.
Pelosi showed no signs of moving off her position that Congress must continue to investigate the administration and not start impeachment proceedings unless the American public demands it. Instead, she said that Trump faces "repercussions" if the whistleblower's allegations prove true and she said it's time to change the law to make sure future presidents can be indicted for wrongdoing. — The Associated Press