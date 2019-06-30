Sen. Kamala Harris, one of only two black presidential candidates in a field of two dozen, had a history-making moment on the debate stage Thursday night when she challenged former vice president Joe Biden over racial issues.
But as the reaction to her debate performance poured in, so did the racist attacks on social media, where some accused the California Democrat of not being black enough, and others suggested she was not really American.
On Twitter, some commenters suggested Harris was unfairly portraying herself as African American, since she is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother.
By Saturday, Harris's campaign spokeswoman had retweeted nearly a dozen comments and articles defending her boss, and Harris's 2020 Democratic challengers forcefully condemned the attacks on social media.
"This stuff is really vile and everyone should speak out against it," Lily Adams, Harris's spokeswoman, wrote on Twitter.
President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted, and then deleted, an alt-right commentator named Ali Alexander, stating, "Kamala Harris is implying she is descended from American Black Slaves. She's not. She comes from Jamaican Slave Owners. That's fine. She's not an American Black. Period."
In sharing that message to his millions of followers, Trump Jr. tweeted: "Is this true? Wow."
"This is the same type of racist attacks his father used to attack Barack Obama," Adams said in email to The Washington Post. "It didn't work then and it won't work now."
Other Democratic candidates also tweeted support for Harris, and denunciations of racism.
Harris is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father. When she's asked how she identifies herself, Harris will often say, as "an American." But recently, she's leaned in more to what it meant to grow up black in the wake of the civil rights movement — she was born in October 1964, just months after the Civil Rights Act had been signed into law.
At a recent campaign event sponsored by Planned Parenthood, Harris spoke about growing up and realizing that people treated her mother with less respect because of the color of her skin.
"I remember people looking down at my mother, assuming she was somebody's housekeeper and treating her like she was a substandard person," Harris said. "She was a housekeeper, she kept our house, and happened to be a breast cancer researcher. There was an assumption that this woman had no power and should be given no power."