Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

The Democratic National Convention, which formally begins Monday, is not a convention in the traditional sense. There will be no physical gathering place, no cheering audience, no balloons. The program will consist instead of a series of online video addresses — half of which will be prerecorded — that play out for two hours each night until Joe Biden formally accepts the Democratic presidential nomination in a mostly empty Delaware ballroom on Thursday.
Along the way, Biden's party will make history by unveiling the nation's first Black vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris. The speaking program also features two former presidents, two past presidential nominees, a former Republican governor, a New York ultra-billionaire and various working-class Americans.
“Nothing about 2020 has been normal. So I don’t think anyone expected that this convention would be normal either,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who was under consideration to serve as Biden's running mate and will speak at the convention. “I hope wherever people are that they’re excited about the moment and the opportunity that lies before us.”
Biden attracted the support of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, who is scheduled to speak Monday. The Biden campaign hinted that Kasich would not be the only high-profile Republican featured at the convention, but refused to say more.
The inclusion of Kasich, who opposed abortion rights and fought labor unions while in office, rankled some progressives. One of the far left's champions, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is scheduled to speak for just 60 seconds to help introduce Sen. Bernie Sanders the day after Kasich.
With less focus on policy debates, convention officials are highlighting the historic racial diversity on the ticket as the nation experiences a national awakening on race. Harris, who is also of Asian descent, is scheduled to address the nation Wednesday night as the first woman of color on a major party's presidential ticket.
The high-profile Black speakers also on the program include former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Barack Obama, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who will introduce a video tribute to the late Georgia congressman John Lewis on Thursday night, ahead of Biden's speech.
"For so many people of color in this country, race is always at the forefront," Bottoms said. "To be able to have this collective conversation in so many ways is cathartic, especially as we’re going into an election year, because there won’t be any secrets about what people across this country expect from the next administration.”
