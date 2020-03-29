Despite warnings, people crowd parks

In St. Louis, as people congregate in neighborhood parks, rangers and staff have kept an eye out for distancing, sometimes shooing away pickup baseball and basketball games, and, as St. Louis staff did Friday, placing yellow caution tape around playgrounds.
Park and government leaders want people to visit parks for mental and physical well-being during the coronavirus crisis. But they also want them to stay safe. Chicago’s mayor shut down beaches and high-profile public spaces this week after crowds flocked to them, flouting social distancing rules.
Greg Hayes, director of parks, recreation and forestry for the city of St. Louis, said that in some cases, rangers have had to politely approach large groups of people to tell them to disperse. But they walk a delicate line in doing so, he said, because they want people to visit for a mental and physical breather.
The golf courses in Forest Park closed every other tee at the driving range to space golfers out.
Not all national parks are closed, and the federal government is considering closures on a case-by-case basis. The Gateway Arch is closed, for example.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is another park the Interior Department allowed to close.
There, the number of visitors last week surged over the previous year's figures despite infection risks, with about 30,000 people entering the park each day.
Despite efforts at Smoky Mountains park to protect staff and visitors from COVID-19, including closing restrooms and visitor centers, the park found it impossible to keep people from crowding together in popular spots, spokeswoman Dana Soehn said.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered Chicago’s entire Lakefront Trail, adjacent parks, The 606 trail and Riverwalk closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Contact sports such as football, soccer and basketball are also banned under the order, Lightfoot said.
On Wednesday scolded restless Chicagoans who have taken advantage of spring weather and packed local parks, trails and the city’s lakefront despite a growing number of people infected by the coronavirus.
Interim Chicago police Superintendent Charlie Beck said he drove along the lakefront from north to south on Wednesday and was alarmed.
“I saw thousands of people doing things that I personally love to do: walking, running, biking, but in such numbers that it did something I have spent the last four decades of my life trying to prevent,” Beck said. “What I really saw was thousands of people risking their own lives and putting other people’s lives in danger. This is serious business. This is not a game. This is not a time to think about your own physical strength and conditioning over public health. All of us have to make sacrifices.”
