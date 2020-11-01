Did you know there's an election Tuesday?

The presidential campaigns are holding their final rallies and events.

In Missouri, Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway and Republican Gov. Mike Parson will continue to spread their messages.

With polls showing Parson with a single-digit lead, the two spent much of the lead-up to Election Day trying to shore up their bases during dueling bus tours. Hers was blue. His was red.

Record numbers of voters have already cast ballots in Missouri, and absentee voters have one more day to vote in person.

St. Louis City and County have various sites open Monday for absentee voting.

Before you go cast your ballot, make sure to check our free, non-partisan voters guide.

And on Monday, St. Louis County voters can use this map to see where the lines are longest for absentee voting.