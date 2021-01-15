'Do you need help?' Florida waitress saves boy from abusive parents

A Florida waitress is credited with saving a child from an abusive situation by secretly communicating with the 10-year-old after his caregivers refused to order him food.

Flavaine Carvalho knew the boy at her table needed help, But she had no clue that. in essence, she was about to save his life.

"I start thinking what can I do and what I should do," said.

On New Year's Day, the 11-year-old came into a restaurant with a 4-year-old girl and his parents, Kristen Swann and Timothy Wilson.

The restaurant, Mrs. Potato in Orlando, is a popular foodie spot in the area.

There were two children, but the couple only ordered one kids meal.

Does he need one?

No they said. He's going to eat at home.

Does he want water?

"No," was again the answer.

Carvalho looked closer and could see bruises on the boy's face and arms.

She made a sign reading "Do you need help," and stood behind the couple so they could not see her.

"That's when he nodded yes," Carvalho said.