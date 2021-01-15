'Do you need help?' Florida waitress saves boy from abusive parents

A Florida waitress is credited with saving a child from an abusive situation by secretly communicating with the 10-year-old after his caregivers refused to order him food.
Flavaine Carvalho knew the boy at her table needed help, But she had no clue that. in essence, she was about to save his life.
"I start thinking what can I do and what I should do," said.
On New Year's Day, the 11-year-old came into a restaurant with a 4-year-old girl and his parents, Kristen Swann and Timothy Wilson.
The restaurant, Mrs. Potato in Orlando, is a popular foodie spot in the area.
There were two children, but the couple only ordered one kids meal.
Does he need one?
No they said. He's going to eat at home.
Does he want water?
"No," was again the answer.
Carvalho looked closer and could see bruises on the boy's face and arms.
She made a sign reading "Do you need help," and stood behind the couple so they could not see her.
"That's when he nodded yes," Carvalho said.
Carvalho called the police.
Detectives said what they learned about the boy's life Could only be described as torture.
Police say at Christmas, Timothy Wilson tied the boy's ankles and wrists with strips and hung him upside down from a door.
"Santa suggested he be punished. He was handcuffed to a furniture dolly with his hands behind his back," Orlando police detective Erin Lawler said.
Both Timothy Wilson and Kristen Swann are facing charges. Swann, with two counts of child neglect and Wilson, with aggravated child abuse.
Carvalho says she's not the hero. The boy is.
"I would like to give him a big hug and tell him I am so proud of him," Carvalho said.
Both the boy and the 4-year-old girl were placed with the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Investigators say there's no evidence of physical abuse to the girl. — CNN