Dr. Seuss books are taking over Amazon's bestseller list
Dr. Seuss books are taking over Amazon's bestseller list

Dr. Seuss’ “If I Ran The Zoo”

A copy of Dr. Seuss’ “If I Ran The Zoo” seen on a spinner rack inside Strand Book Store, one of six books which will no longer be published due to hurtful representation of certain people and cultures. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

This week, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that six books penned by the children's author will no longer be published because of the "hurtful and wrong" ways characters of color are portrayed.

Now, Dr. Seuss books have soared to the top of Amazon's bestseller list, occupying nine out of the marketplace's top 10 books.

No. 1? "The Cat in the Hat," followed by "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" and "Oh, the Places You'll Go!"

None of the discontinued books are featured on Amazon's list. — CNN

 

