Dr. Seuss books are taking over Amazon's bestseller list

This week, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that six books penned by the children's author will no longer be published because of the "hurtful and wrong" ways characters of color are portrayed.
-
Muslim man posts video of Delta Air Lines employee in St. Louis saying he may have been flagged because of his name
-
Tishaura Jones, Cara Spencer advance to St. Louis mayoral runoff
-
Archdioceses of St. Louis and New Orleans issue warning on vaccine, citing abortion concerns
-
Accused Florissant serial rapist now charged with nearly 30 sex abuse crimes
-
KMOX's Mark Reardon, KFTK's Dave Glover switching jobs
Now, Dr. Seuss books have soared to the top of Amazon's bestseller list, occupying nine out of the marketplace's top 10 books.
No. 1? "The Cat in the Hat," followed by "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" and "Oh, the Places You'll Go!"
None of the discontinued books are featured on Amazon's list. — CNN
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.