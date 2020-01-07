Driver shoots two kids for throwing snowballs at cars
Driver shoots two kids for throwing snowballs at cars

Scene where driver shot children trowing snowballs

Two children were shot on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Milwaukee. Police said the kids were throwing snowballs at cars and a driver shot them .

Two children, ages 12 and 13, were shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police said.

The pair was hurling snowballs at passing cars with a group of children on Saturday evening, Milwaukee police said in a series of tweets.

One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, and the driver of the car shot at the children, police said.

Police found the 12-year-old girl and the 13-year-old boy minutes apart. Both of their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Both children are being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Milwaukee police asked tipsters with information about the suspect or the incident to contact the department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.

