Dozens of drivers grabbed as much cash as they could when the doors of an armored truck swung open on a Georgia interstate.
The truck's doors flew open Tuesday evening on Interstate 285 in suburban Atlanta, spilling about $175,000 onto the highway, Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons told WSB-TV.
But drivers can't keep their hauls, Parsons made clear.
"Those people who do not return the money, we have video, we have tag numbers. We have footage of people on the interstate," Parsons told WSB. "What we're asking the public to do is bring the money back. Don't make us come looking for you, because if we do that, you probably will be charged."
Indeed the video does show license plates for most of the cars lining the highway.
The armored truck whose doors opened is owned by GardaWorld, a large private security company.
At least one person found and returned the cash, earning Twitter praise from the city of Dunwoody.
Honesty is the best policy. Some people have been returning the money that fell from an armored car on I-285 last night. We salute you for doing the right thing. @DunwoodyPolice #Dunwoody pic.twitter.com/twHRAdtA1l— City of Dunwoody, GA (@DunwoodyGA) July 10, 2019