A man who was on the run for 17 years was spotted by a drone living in the remote mountains of China, the state-run China News Service reported.
Police arrested the man, Song Jiang, 63, who had escaped from a labor camp in southwestern China's Sichuan province in 2002. He was found living in a narrow cave near his hometown in Yongshan county, Yunnan.
The news service said that song had trouble answering police questions as he had not spoken to anyone fo ryears.
Officials got a tip about Song's whereabouts in early September, but struggled to search the area because of the terrain. They sent out a drone and eventually spotted his camp. Three teams were deployed to arrest Song.
Song was initially imprisoned for abducting and trafficking women and children, according to the local police source, who didn't elaborate on the circumstances of his crime.