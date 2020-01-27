Early birds can start filing tax returns today

People who are the polar opposites of proscrastinators may celebrate Monday - the day the Internal Revenue Service begins accepting your 2019 tax returns.
Most people who file early do so because they're expecting a refund, so they have good reason to beat the April 15 deadline.
The average federal income tax refund was $2,869 last year, based on returns filed through Dec. 27, 2019. That was down a bit from the average $2,910 the year before.
Before you decide whether to do your taxes now or months from now, you'll want to consider whether you are itemizing or taking the standard deductoin.
Many people may believe they have a long list of expensies they can itemize, but the standard deduction went up and it's fairly tough to beat.About 10 percent of people filing ended up claiming itemized deductions on their 2018 returns. That was down sharply becuase of the significant changes in tax rules and it's likely to stay the same this year.
The standard deduction for single filers is $12,200, and for a married couple filing jointly it's $24,400. For heads of households, the standard deduction is $18,350 for a 2019 return — up by $350 from the 2018 return.
There is also an additional standard deduction for taxpayers who were born before Jan. 2, 1955 — or age 65 and older — or blind.