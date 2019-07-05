Anyone can down a dog or two, maybe more, in 10 minutes.
Joey Chestnut downed nearly six dozen on Thursday to claim the crown at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.
The competition, which has taken place at the original Nathan's Famous location in Coney Island in the New York City borough of Brooklyn since the first recorded contest in 1972, has become a huge attraction, drawing massive crowds every year.
Chestnut, the defending men's champ, successfully continued his reign with his 12th win. Chestnut has won four straight, with his only defeat coming in 2015 against Matt Stonie.
Chestnut, 35, fell short of the record he set last year (74!) but managed 71. It was the fourth time that he's broken the 70-hot dog barrier.
On the women's side, Miki Sudo, 33, successfully defended her title and took home her sixth straight win.
She faced off against Michelle Lesco, who came in second last year and is the No. 2-ranked female Eater in the World
Sudo wolfed down 31 hot dogs this year, which is down from the 37 hot dogs she ate to win the competition last year and her personal record of 41 hot dogs.
Chestnut and Sudo will each take home $10,000 for winning the competition this year.