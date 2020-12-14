Electoral College set to confirm Joe Biden's presidential win

A constitutional ritual that is normally a little-noticed curiosity will Monday turn into a symbol of the US political system's durability while under assault from a defeated President seeking to overturn a democratic election.
Electors from 50 states and the District of Columbia will gather across the country to cast their ballots, which will confirm Joe Biden as the rightful 46th president and California Sen. Kamala Harris as vice president.
A moment of historic resonance will activate safeguards stemming from the founders' fears nearly 250 years ago of a monarchical leader wielding unaccountable power to counter President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly spurned the fundamental principles of American democracy.
Earlier attempts by Trump to strong-arm local Republican lawmakers to produce delegations in swing states that would ignore the will of millions of voters and his election loss failed. So ballots cast Monday will confirm Biden will surpass the 270 electoral votes needed for victory.
After the college's vote, Biden plans to deliver a speech on the resilience of US democracy. It will be his latest effort to unite a fractured nation even as the outgoing President seeks to doom his legitimacy with baseless claims of vote fraud.
Since the election, Trump has made claims he won landslides in states where he clearly lost to Biden. Judges have treated his frivolous claims of fraud with contempt. He's turned on the Supreme Court majority he built because it won't hear his fantastical cases. And now, the president is even considering firing his ultra-loyal Attorney General William Barr, who pointed out the truth that there are no widespread indications of the electoral corruption Trump insists cost him a second term.
"It's not over ... we're going to continue to go forward," Trump told Fox News in an interview recorded Saturday, before tweeting on Sunday that the nation's top bench had "chickened out" by ruling Friday that Texas had no standing to file a case on his behalf.
The Electoral College vote will be followed by a ballot count during a joint session of Congress — another occasion that is normally perfunctory but that will take on extra constitutional significance this year. Some Republican House members have already urged Trump not to concede when he loses the Electoral College. They also want to hold a debate on Jan. 6 on the results of key states over allegations of fraud. If one member of the House and one member of the Senate file an objection, that process can take place in each chamber. But it remains unclear whether any Republican senator is willing to take that step, which would be academic anyway since Democrats control the House.
Vice President Mike Pence, as president of the Senate, will officially declare the winners of the election after the joint session. — CNN
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.