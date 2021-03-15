Elon Musk has a new title at Tesla. He's the 'Technoking.' Yep: Techno king.

Elon Musk is not your typical CEO. Now he has a new title to prove it.

In a filing with his least favorite regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, on Monday, Tesla disclosed that Musk is adding the title of "Technoking of Tesla." It also said that Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn had taken on the title of "Master of Coin."

(If we need to give you a moment to stop rolling your eyes, that's fine.)

Each executive will keep his more standard title as well.

Musk once had the title of chairman of Tesla, but he was stripped of that title in 2018 in a settlement with the SEC over deceptive tweets he sent out.

From the start, Musk has run Tesla as a disruptive force trying to change the entire auto industry and shift the world to using electric rather than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Among his most recent disruptive moves was the disclosure that Telsa has purchased volatile digital currency bitcoin with $1.5 billion of its cash on hand.

Investors have embraced him, driving up the value of Tesla shares to one of the most valuable US companies of any kind, and far more valuable than any other automaker.

But shares have been on something of a rollercoaster recently. They closed Friday down 21% from their record high close in late January, placing it in bear market territory, although they were up 23% from where they closed on Monday of last week. — CNN