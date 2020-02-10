Elon Musk's verdict on Facebook: It's 'lame' and you should delete it

(CNN) -- Elon Musk has taken another swipe at Facebook.
Responding to a Twitter post by actor Sacha Baron Cohen calling for Facebook to be regulated over its content, the Tesla founder tweeted over the weekend, "#DeleteFacebook It's lame."
#DeleteFacebook It’s lame— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2020
Baron Cohen asked in his post why Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was allowed to "control the information seen by 2.5 billion people," when regulators would not permit one person to wield the same power over water or electricity supplies.
"Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor!" said the actor and comedian.
Baron Cohen is a vocal critic of social media platforms, including Twitter and Google video platform YouTube, describing them as "the greatest propaganda machine in history." He has directed much of his ire at Facebook, which he says profits off propaganda by not fact checking political advertising.
Facebook has defended its policy on political ads and says hate speech is banned from its platform, as is anyone who advocates for violence. The company did not respond to a request for comment on Baron Cohen and Musk's tweets.