Elon Musk tweeted. Dogecoin surged more than 50%

You read that right. Dogecoin.
It's a cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, but less expensive.
Elon Musk, who has 45 million followers on Twitter, sent a series of tweets overnight about Dogecoin. The currency is now up more than 50% in trading Thursday.
The first in a series of tweets was only one word: "Doge." That was followed by other tweets hyping the currency, which was trading at 5 cents early Thursday, up from about 3 cents before his tweets.
"Dogecoin is the people's crypto" he said in a follow-up tweet.
"No highs, no lows, only Doge," he tweeted later.
This isn't the first time his Twitter attention to Dogecoin has sent shares soaring. On Dec. 20 a tweet in which he said, "One Word: Doge" sent the value up 20% and made it a trending topic on Twitter.
Musk had previously been critical of more established, and far more expensive cryptocurrency Bitcoin.