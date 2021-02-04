Elon Musk tweeted. Dogecoin surged more than 50%

You read that right. Dogecoin.

It's a cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, but less expensive.

Elon Musk, who has 45 million followers on Twitter, sent a series of tweets overnight about Dogecoin. The currency is now up more than 50% in trading Thursday.

The first in a series of tweets was only one word: "Doge." That was followed by other tweets hyping the currency, which was trading at 5 cents early Thursday, up from about 3 cents before his tweets.

"Dogecoin is the people's crypto" he said in a follow-up tweet.

"No highs, no lows, only Doge," he tweeted later.

This isn't the first time his Twitter attention to Dogecoin has sent shares soaring. On Dec. 20 a tweet in which he said, "One Word: Doge" sent the value up 20% and made it a trending topic on Twitter.