Empty seats, delivered feasts as virus changes Thanksgiving

None of that is happening this year.

The family is shifting the festivities to Zoom and FaceTime. It's been hard for her daughters — ages, 2, 8 and 11. Her middle daughter was exposed to the coronavirus at school and is quarantined until Dec. 3, and her oldest daughter is struggling with the concept of a scaled-back holiday.

"We had a good conversation that was, 'This year may be different, and that's OK. It is one year. If things are different this year and that means we get to see all the rest of our family next year, it is OK,'" said Franz, who has personally cared for patients dying of coronavirus.

The Thanksgiving gathering at David Forsyth's home in Southern California, meanwhile, comes with a uniquely 2020 feel: rapid virus tests at the door to decide who gets inside.

The kit costs about $1,000 for 20 tests, each of which involve pricking a finger and putting a drop of blood on a tray. Ten minutes later the results either show someone is negative, has antibodies or is positive.

Normally, about 15 to 20 people attend the family's Thanksgiving dinner in Channel Islands Harbor. But this year, it will only be eight of them: Forsyth, his wife, her four adult sons and the partners of two of them.