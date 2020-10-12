English villages wake up to find they're Brexit's new border

The Sevington site is intended for customs checks, and could also be a "temporary traffic management facility" — a parking lot — for trucks if there are border delays, the government says.

The 27-acre field is one of 10 sites around the country earmarked for potential border infrastructure, under powers the government has given itself to buy and build without consulting local authorities or residents first.

"Up to now no local resident has seen the plans," said Rick Martin, chairman of Sevington parish council, adding that locals are worried about gridlock and the effect the site will have on property prices.

"People are quite perplexed at the moment about what it's going to look like when there's 1,000 lorries parked across the road," he said.

Sevington and Mersham are ancient settlements, mentioned in the 1086 census known as the Domesday Book, but the residents can't be said to reject modern life. They already live with the hum of traffic on the M20 highway that cuts through the area, and the sound of trains whooshing at 185 mph (300 kph) toward the Channel Tunnel.

That makes them even more determined to preserve the remaining rural character of their communities.