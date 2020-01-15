Ex-ambassador wants probe into reports she was under surveillance

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Tuesday called for an investigation into the "disturbing" notion that she was under surveillance from associates of the President's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
With the release of texts turned over to House investigators by indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, Yovanovitch has once again been ensnared at the heart of the still-widening scandal that has already resulted in the impeachment of President Donald Trump. And once again, the diplomatic community is rallying to support her -- expressing outrage over her treatment.
The texts released by the House Democrats Tuesday show Connecticut Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde berating Yovanovitch and suggest he was monitoring her while she was in Kiev and relaying her movements to Parnas. Hyde declined to comment to CNN when asked if he had surveilled Yovanovitch, who served as a key witness in the House impeachment probe.
"Needless to say, the notion that American citizens and others were monitoring Ambassador Yovanovitch's movements for unknown purposes is disturbing," said Lawrence S. Robbins, Yovanovitch's attorney, in a statement. "We trust that the appropriate authorities will conduct an investigation to determine what happened."
A spokesperson for the Southern District of New York -- where Parnas is indicted -- declined to comment. The State Department did not immediately reply to requests for comment about a potential investigation and the texts.
Three retired ambassadors who know Yovanovitch expressed shock and horror Tuesday at the idea that the longtime diplomat was being surveilled by an American.
"It's horrifying, it's just unbelievable," retired ambassador Jim Melville said in a phone conversation with CNN. "The very idea that there were elements, possibly of the US government or connected to the US government, who were trying to do an end run around everything that we've established to keep our mission safe is just outrageous."
Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her post in Kiev in May 2019 after a smear campaign led by Trump's allies, has been repeatedly maligned by Trump. He told his Ukrainian counterpart in July 2019 that she was "going to go through some things," according to a rough White House transcript of the presidents' conversation -- a message Yovanovitch said she found threatening.
In her public testimony in November 2019, Yovanovitch called on State Department leadership to do more in the face of the attacks on her and her fellow foreign service officers.
