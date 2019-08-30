Two former New York detectives will serve no prison time after pleading guilty to bribe taking and official misconduct for having sex in a police van with a young woman they arrested and released, prosecutors said Thursday.
Prosecutors had requested that Eddie Martins, 39, and Richard Hall, 34, receive sentences ranging from one to three years in prison, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.
But State Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun indicated each defendant will be sentenced in October to five years probation, according to Gonzalez. The plea agreement was offered by the court -- without prosecutors' consent -- because the defendants pleaded guilty to the entire indictment, the district attorney said.
In court, the judge said he agreed to probation because prosecutors had demonstrated violent felony counts against the defendants -- including rape charges that were eventually dismissed -- couldn't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
"The credibility of the victim, or the complainant, in this case was seriously, seriously questionable, at best," said Chun, according to a court transcript obtained by CNN.
While scientific evidence in the case was "very compelling," Chun said there was a possibility of a jury convicting only on the misdemeanor charges. The offer of probation without jail time was not "unjust or unfair" since the former officers had resigned from their jobs and had accepted felony convictions with their pleas, the judge said, according to the transcript.
The ex-officers were originally arraigned on 50 counts, including first-degree rape
The former officers pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of bribery in the third-degree and nine counts of official misconduct, the district attorney said.
The woman's attorney, Michael N. David, said the sentence was unacceptable and sent a bad message to victims about police violence.
"We're outraged. It's complete injustice what happened today. You can't consent when you're 5'3, 100 pounds and they're both over 6 feet and very muscular. They had her in handcuffs. These cops got a free pass," he said.
The attorney said he will represent the woman in a federal lawsuit against the city and will ask the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York to prosecute Martin and Hall.
The former detectives voluntarily resigned from the NYPD in November 2017. They later pleaded not guilty to all counts, prosecutors said.
The former officers were assigned to the Brooklyn South Narcotics squad at the time they were accused of taking turns raping the handcuffed 18-year-old woman in the back seat of their police van in Coney Island in September 2017, prosecutors said.