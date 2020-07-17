Ex-game show host deletes Twitter account after son gets COVID-19

A former game show host who claimed "everyone" was lying about COVID-19 - and was retweeted by President Donald Trump — deleted his account after his son was diagnosed with it.
A spokesperson for Chuck Woolery confirmed it on Thursday.
"The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying," Woolery said in that tweet, which the president retweeted on Sunday night.
"The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it," his tweet said.
Woolery deactivated his Twitter account Wednesday. In his last posted tweet, Woolery said, "Covid-19 is real and it is here."
"My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones," Woolery said in a tweet on Monday morning, which still lives in the cache of digital archive sites.
Speaking on "Blunt Force Truth," the right-wing political podcast he cohosts, Woolery said he "never said Covid was a hoax, but it was the only way" his critics "could really twist and use it against me."
"My son has it, so hopefully he's fine," he said.
The podcast was released Thursday. It's not clear when it was recorded.
Woolery wanted a break from social media, so he deactivated his Twitter account, his spokesperson said.
