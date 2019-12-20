Ex-Kentucky Gov. defends pardon of child rapist because victim’s hymen was intact
Listen to "Matt Bevin talks the pardons he granted including case specifics" on Spreaker.

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defended his controversial last-minute pardon of a man convicted of raping a 9-year-old, saying there was no physical evidence of her abuse.

The Courier Journal reports Bevin's comments came from a radio interview Thursday with NewsRadio 840 WHAS talk show host Terry Meiners

When Bevin was asked how he could defend Schoettle,  former governor said the victim had been examined and there were no physical signs of rape.

Bevin said that the victim's sister was present during the alleged assaults. The sister denies the assaults took place, Bevin said.

"Both their hymens were intact. This is perhaps more specific than people would want, but trust me. If you have been repeatedly sexually violated as a small child by an adult, there are going to be repercussions of that physically and medically," Bevin said.

