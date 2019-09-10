If you mistake this video announcing a congressional bid for a movie trailer or a sports car ad, don't be alarmed.
It's really ex-CIA officer Valerie Plame's eye-catching debut as a congressional canddiate in New Mexico.
The video shows Plane driving a Chevy Camaro backward down a dirt road, demonstrating a need to turn the country around. She also does a reverse 180 as a voice-over talks about how her identity as a CIA officer was leaked in 2003, including by Scooter Libby, the former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney.
Libby was convicted of lying to investigators. President George W. Bush commuted his sentence; President Donald Trump pardoned him.
Plame talks about the scandal in the video, attacking Cheney, Libby and the president.
At the end, she stops the car and steps onto the dusty road before she takes off her sunglasses and says:
"You've probably heard my name ... Mr. President, I've got a few scores to settle."
She will be trying to replace Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Lujan in the 3rd Congressional District. He is running for Senate.