Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be freed as judge accuses government of retaliation

WASHINGTON — A federal judge said Thursday that the Justice Department had improperly imprisoned Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer who has become an outspoken critic, in retaliation for his upcoming tell-all book about his former boss.
The startling accusation by the judge, who ordered officials to release Cohen on Friday, provided the latest accusation that government lawyers have been serving the president's personal interests, and it raised concerns that the administration was attempting to silence an adversary in an election year.
Cohen was a key figure in multiple Trump scandals, including the Russia investigation and hush money payments, before he turned against the president, pleaded guilty to multiple crimes and was sent to prison. He was released in May to finish his sentence under home confinement but sent back earlier this month after a dispute with probation officials.
The Justice Department said Cohen refused several conditions of home confinement, such as electronic monitoring, while Cohen's lawyer said he objected to a provision that prevented "engagement of any kind with the media," including books.
U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein on Thursday indicated he believed Cohen's version, and he sharply criticized federal authorities for trying to limit his free speech.
"How can I take any other inference than that it's retaliatory?" Hellerstein asked during a telephone hearing on Cohen's lawsuit against the government, according to the Associated Press. "It's retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book," the judge said.
Referencing the provision that limited Cohen's communications, Hellerstein said, "I've never seen such a clause in 21 years of being a judge and sentencing people and looking at terms of supervised release."
Cohen plans to release his book before the Nov. 3 election. According to his court filings, "he intends to tell the American people about Mr. Trump's personality and proclivities, his private and professional affairs, and his personal and business ethics," including allegations that he made racist and anti-Semitic remarks.
Trump has struggled to prevent embarrassing books from being published. The Justice Department unsuccessfully sued to stop John Bolton, the president's third national security adviser, from releasing a scathing book about working for Trump. And the president's family failed to halt publication of a searing book from his niece, who described Trump as an insecure and troubled person unfit to lead the country.
The Bureau of Prisons, a division of the Justice Department, rejected the judge's conclusion on Thursday.
"Any assertion that the decision to remand Michael Cohen to prison was a retaliatory action is patently false," the agency said in a statement. It also said "it is not uncommon for BOP to place certain restrictions on inmates' contact with the media."
Attorney General William Barr has faced repeated accusations that he's using his role as the nation's top law enforcement official for Trump's benefit.
Barr has appointed prosecutors to look for missteps in the Russia investigation, which he's described as an injustice against the president. He's also pushing to drop the case against Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents. Flynn was the only White House official charged during the Russia investigation.
The attorney general has also played a key role during nationwide protests over racist policing. When Trump wanted to hold a photo op in front of a church across the street from the White House last month, Barr was spotted surveying the police perimeter. The White House later said he directed officers to clear demonstrators out of Lafayette Square, although Barr said the decision had already been made.
