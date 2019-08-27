Legal wrangling will prevent one law from taking effect as planned.
A Cole County judge has delayed implementation of a law that would bar county governments from enacting laws to regulate large factory farms that are more restrictive than state laws.
The court wants to hear from opponents, who say state regulations are lacking, allowing the big farms to run amok and endanger the environment.
Twenty counties, mostly in the northern half of the state, have sought to regulate large animal operations through local health ordinances. But the new law says other counties now cannot enact such rules.
Parson, a cattle farmer, has defended the state’s standards and the Department of Natural Resource’s ability to regulate the large operations.
“I’m confident that DNR can handle that to make sure that’s done,” he said. “We’re going to make sure the environment’s protected; we’re going to make sure people’s rights are protected.”