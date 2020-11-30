Families who gathered at Thanksgiving should get tested, Birx says

In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx is encouraging Americans to get tested for Covid-19.
“If you're young and you gathered, you need to be tested about five to 10 days later,” Birz told CBS on Sunday. “You need to assume that you're infected and not go near your grandparents and aunts and others without a mask.”
Birx said people over the age of 65 should get tested immediately if they develop symptoms.
“If you're over 65 or you have comorbidities and you gathered at Thanksgiving – if you develop any symptoms, you need to be tested immediately,” Birx said.
Birx also encouraged families who gathered for Thanksgiving to consider wearing a mask while inside their homes to protect loved ones from possibly contracting the virus.
Her advice comes as the United States reported another 138,903 new COVID-19 cases an another 826 deaths on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest numbers bring the nationwide total to at least 13,383,320 infections. At least 266,873 people have died in the US from the virus, according to JHU.
And as the virus spreads across the United States, the Associated Press reported that a Pennsylvania state senator who was in a meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly left after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano had gone to the White House last Wednesday with like-minded Republican state lawmakers shortly after a four-hour-plus public meeting that Mastriano helped host in Gettysburg — maskless — to discuss efforts to overturn president-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.
Trump told Mastriano that White House medical personnel would take care of him, his son and his son's friend, who were also there for the Oval Office meeting and tested positive. The meeting continued after Mastriano and the others left, the person said.
The person spoke to the AP on Sunday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private session because the matter is politically sensitive.
Everyone who will be in close proximity to the president must take a rapid test. Trump was himself hospitalized in October after he contracted the virus. Dozens of White House staffers and others close to the president have also tested positive, including the first lady and two of the president's sons.
All participants in Wednesday's meeting took COVID-19 tests, but the positive results were not announced until they were in the West Wing of the White House, the person said.
"The president instantly called the White House doctor in and he took them back to, I guess, the medical place," the person said. The meeting with Trump was to strategize about efforts regarding the election, the person said.
After Mastriano and the others left, the discussion with Trump continued for about a half-hour. Mastriano did not return to the meeting.
Mastriano sought the meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Policy Committee earlier Wednesday that drew Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, a second Trump lawyer, several witnesses and a crowd of onlookers. Only a few of them were masked.
The committee let Giuliani and others, for several hours, air their beliefs that there had been problems with how the Pennsylvania vote was conducted and counted. All claims were baseless; no evidence was presented to support any of the allegations they made.
