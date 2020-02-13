Fear of coronavirus keeps cruise ship from docking, death toll climbs

A cruise ship which had been stranded at sea for about two weeks after being refused entry by four Asian governments because of virus fears has finally docked in Cambodia.
Cambodia agreed to let the MS Westerdam dock at the port of Sihanoukville after Thailand barred it on Wednesday, following similar actions by Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines. They kept the ship away over concerns that it would expose them to the new virus from China.
Cambodian authorities had earlier said the docking would have to be postponed a day because of logistical problems.
A cruise ship turned away by other Asian and Pacific governments due to virus fears anchored Thursday off Cambodia, which is checking the health of its 2,200 passengers and crew.
The Westerdam was unwelcome elsewhere even though operator Holland America Line said no cases of the COVID-19 viral illness have been confirmed among the 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members on board.
Some 20 passengers have reported stomachaches or fever, Cambodian health officials said. The ship's health staff considered them to be normal illnesses, but the ill passengers were being isolated from others, Health Ministry spokeswoman Or Vandine said.
Meanwhile, China on Thursday reported 254 new deaths and a spike in virus cases of 15,152, after the hardest-hit province of Hubei applied a new classification system that broadens the scope of diagnoses for the outbreak, which has spread to more than 20 countries.
The new approach came on the same day that Hubei and its stricken capital, Wuhan, replaced their top officials in an apparent response to public criticism of local authorities' handling of the epidemic.
The total deaths in mainland China since the outbreak began in December stood at 1,367, with the total number of confirmed cases mounting to 52,526. This figure now includes more than 13,000 cases of "clinical diagnosis," which appears to include those based on a doctors' analysis combined with lung imaging, as opposed to waiting for laboratory test results.
In breaking down the large number of new cases in China, National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said Hubei had adopted a revised diagnosis and treatment plan aimed at accelerating the identification and treatment of patients.
That adds a "clinical diagnosis case" classification to identify suspected cases who appear to have pneumonia so that
Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201
@mandystlpd on Twitter