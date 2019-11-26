Feral hogs attacked and killed a woman outside a home in Texas, where she had arrived to work as a caregiver for an elderly couple.
Christine Rollins arrived before dawn Sunday in the small town of Anahuac. Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said the homeowner was waiting for Rollins and went outside, finding Rollins, 59, in the yard between her care and the front door.
The sheriff said Rollins had a severe head wound and several other injuries consistent with an animal bite. The coroner in neighboring Jefferson County ruled Monday that Rollins bled to death after an attack by feral hogs.
Anahuac is just over 40 miles east of Houston.
"In my 35 years, I will tell you it's one of the worst things I've ever seen," Hawthorne told reporters.
Jefferson County Medical Examiner Selly Rivers determined Rollins was attacked by different hogs because of the various size of the bites on her body, Hawthorne said.
Mature feral hogs can weigh between 100 and 400 pounds, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The sheriff noted feral hogs are a problem across Texas, but attacks are rare.