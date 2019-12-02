The governor of Montana made it official Monday: He's out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president.
Gov. Steve Bullock said it became clear to him that he would not have a shot at the nomination. He sai dhe ran to win back places Democrats have lost and end the influence of "dark money" in politics.
Bullock, 53, struggled to raise money and register in the polls, managing to meet qualification thresholds for only one Democratic National Committee debate in July.
He's the third Western governor or former governor to drop out of the 2020 race after struggling to build a national profile and donor base against well-known alternatives like former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper dropped out in August to instead run for the Senate. His departure was followed quickly by that of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who is seeking reelection.
He joined another weekend casualty, Joe Sestak, who said Sunday he would also end his bid. Sestak is a former Pennsylvania congressman and retired Navy admiral who had hoped to turn his military experience into an asset as a Democratic presidential candidate.
Sestake, 67, spent three decades in the Navy and served two terms in the U.S. House. But he made little impression with donors or other supporters and failed to qualify for any of the party-sponsored debates. He recently completed a walk across New Hampshire to drum up interest in his campaign.
