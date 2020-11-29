Fight between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. ends in a draw

The 8-round exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday ended in a draw.

Fifteen years after retiring, the former heavyweight champion squared off against fellow boxing legend Jones Jr. for a fight titled "Frontline Battle." The World Boxing Council supported, commemorated and scored the four-hour live event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The rounds 2 minutes, instead of 3, and the fight was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

The WBC used a remote scoring system to judge Tyson's and Jones Jr.'s performance. Three champions judged and scored each round, with the criteria focusing on style, technique, effective punching, effective defense and effective aggressiveness.

"Despite the isolation and tribulations COVID-19 has caused, Tyson and Jones Jr. have shown us that when a person embraces a positive mental outlook, turns on his or her positive mental switch, all challenges can be overcome which is why we have created a one of a kind commemorative belt created specifically for the occasion," WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán said in a news release.