Fire destroys 215-year-old mission church in Los Angeles

For the faithful, it was a grim Saturday as they arrived at San Gabriel Mission in LA to survey the damage from a huge fire that destroyed the historic landmark’s roof and much of the church interior.
“My heart is full of sadness,” said San Gabriel resident Anita Chavez, 70, who calls herself a “lifetime parishioner.” “This church has been at the center of my family, my world and my faith.”
Although she stood about 100 feet away, Chavez became emotional when she saw the damage and smelled the embers.
Chavez was far from alone as parishioners, Catholic Church leaders and others came to survey the damage to the 215-year-old building. Authorities received a call at 4:24 a.m. reporting that the mission’s fire alarm had gone off. When an engine arrived to investigate, firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from the corner of the mission. The cause was under investigation.
“A part of the mission is gone and it will, God-willing, be replaced and new, but it will also never be the same,” she said.
Founded by Franciscan Father Junipero Serra in 1771, the San Gabriel Mission has long been seen as an essential link to California’s past, as well as to the brutality and racism on which the state was founded.
The mission system destroyed the lives of Native Californians and in recent decades has deeply tarnished the image of Serra, the architect of the system who has long been considered one of California’s founding fathers. Serra was made a saint by the Catholic Church in 2015, fueling outrage from many Native American activists and others.
Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez toured the damage around 10:25 a.m., while San Gabriel Valley regional auxiliary bishop David G. O’Connell met and spoke with distressed parishioners and visitors.
“We’re all brokenhearted by this, and this adds another trauma onto the present trauma of the coronavirus and everything else that’s happening,” O’Connell said. “People love the mission and many of these families have connections going back generations.”
O’Connell mentioned that on Friday mission staff had “just finished redoing all the pews and had finished redoing the walls, getting them up to their original quality.”
He was thankful that because of the refurbishment, some of the mission’s statues and artwork had been removed.
A baptismal font consisting of a hammered copper basin and silver pieces donated by Spanish King Charles III in the late 18th century also survived, according to San Gabriel Mission spokeswoman Terri Huerta.
The altar and wooden statues inside the mission also came through unscathed. — Los Angeles Times
