First batch of coronavirus vaccine ships out from Pfizer plant for all 50 states

Freight trucks carrying about 184,275 vials of coronavirus vaccine departed a Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan, on Sunday, a landmark moment in the fight against the deadly virus.

The combined 189 boxes of vaccine vials are expected to arrive in all 50 states on Monday, and another 3,900 vials are expected to ship later today to US territories. Another 400 boxes packed with approximately 390,000 vials will ship Monday to arrive on Tuesday.

The landmark moment in the pandemic comes after the vaccine received the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization, and in the coming days, the vaccines will be sent out to hundreds of facilities across the United States.

"We expect 145 sites across all the states to receive the vaccine on Monday, another 425 sites on Tuesday, and the final 66 sites on Wednesday, which will complete the initial delivery of the Pfizer orders for the vaccine," said Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the federal government's vaccine initiative Operation Warp Speed.