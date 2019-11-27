First lady Melania Trump drew a mixed reception at a Baltimore youth summit on opioid awareness, where she told a crowd that "drugs will only slow you down."
"I know each of you has hopes and dreams for the future, whether it's college, joining the military or playing sports," the first lady told more than a thousand middle and high school students Tuesday at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Event Center. "Your future will be determined by the choices you make. Using drugs will only slow you down."
Trump was introduced by Jim Wahlberg — the brother of actor Mark Wahlberg — at the B'More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness. The educational event was sponsored in part by the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, which raises funds for youth programs.
He introduced Trump to a mixture of cheers and boos.
"This is an issue that has impacted many lives in your community," she said. "I hope that the knowledge you gain here will help you tackle the tough decisions you may face so that you can lead healthy and drug-free lives."
She touted her "Be Best" initiative that focuses on issues facing children, including online safety and opioid abuse.
The words "Be Best" briefly appeared on a screen above where Trump delivered her roughly six-minute speech.
"I have used 'Be Best' to shine a light on programs like these that show what it means to 'Be Best.' she said. "Whether it be showing a simple act of kindness, providing care where there is need, or teaching something valuable, this initiative promotes the positive actions happening in our communities and around the globe."
She received mostly applause — and some loud boos — as she wished the students a happy Thanksgiving and left the stage.
Later, she defended the rights of teens to boo her.
"We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country" on drug abuse, she said.