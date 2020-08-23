 Skip to main content
First lady unveils White House Rose Garden restorations before RNC
First lady unveils White House Rose Garden restorations before RNC

A view of the restored Rose Garden is seen at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. First Lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night from the garden, famous for its close proximity to the Oval Office. The three weeks of work on the garden, which was done in the spirit of its original 1962 design, were showcased to reporters on Saturday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

First lady Melania Trump on Saturday unveiled the newly renovated White House Rose Garden, an iconic space that she will use as a backdrop for her upcoming speech to the Republican National Convention.

The Rose Garden has been under construction since late last month, when the first lady announced she was spearheading an overhaul to the space to include updates to the technological elements, as well as the redesign of the plantings and the placement of new limestone walkways. 

CNN previously reported the space was on a list of spots for the first lady's convention speech. The GOP convention is set to begin next week, and President Donald Trump will give his convention address from the South Lawn of the White House.

The garden had not undergone a comprehensive refresh since it was constructed in 1962 by horticulturist and philanthropist Rachel "Bunny" Mellon for President John F. Kennedy.

The Rose Garden renovation was paid for by private donations. — CNN

People had mixed reactions to the new look:

