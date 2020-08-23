First lady unveils White House Rose Garden restorations before RNC

First lady Melania Trump on Saturday unveiled the newly renovated White House Rose Garden, an iconic space that she will use as a backdrop for her upcoming speech to the Republican National Convention.
The Rose Garden has been under construction since late last month, when the first lady announced she was spearheading an overhaul to the space to include updates to the technological elements, as well as the redesign of the plantings and the placement of new limestone walkways.
CNN previously reported the space was on a list of spots for the first lady's convention speech. The GOP convention is set to begin next week, and President Donald Trump will give his convention address from the South Lawn of the White House.
The garden had not undergone a comprehensive refresh since it was constructed in 1962 by horticulturist and philanthropist Rachel "Bunny" Mellon for President John F. Kennedy.
The Rose Garden renovation was paid for by private donations. — CNN
People had mixed reactions to the new look:
I normally think Melania has impeccable taste - but removing Jackie O’s rose garden and all the beautiful flowers and color for whatever reason I find really upsetting not to mention not nearly as beautiful. Not everything historical is meant to be redone :(— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 22, 2020
I think the new Rose Garden is beautiful. Understated elegance and a classy look. It will be amazing once it grows in a bit too. People need to calm down.— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 23, 2020
