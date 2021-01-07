First lady's chief of staff and White House social secretary resign after violent protests

Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director and press secretary and current chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump, submitted her resignation Wednesday afternoon, effective immediately, in the wake of the violent protests, a White House official says.

White House social secretary Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta also resigned Wednesday effective immediately, a White House official told CNN.

Grisham and Niceta were among the longest-serving Trump administration officials.

Grisham began her tenure working for then-candidate Donald Trump in 2015 as a press wrangler on the campaign trail. She entered the White House as deputy press secretary under Sean Spicer, but in March 2017, Melania Trump hired her for her East Wing staff. As East Wing communications director, Grisham quickly became the first lady's most prominent staffer, acting as defender, enforcer and, often, protector.

"It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump's mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration," Grisham told CNN in a statement.

The first lady's office did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.