First nor'easter of the season leaves treacherous conditions in its wake

Strong winds and heavy wet snow from the season's first nor'easter rolled through the northeast, dumping more than a foot of snow in some areas and knocking out power for over 200,000 in New England.

"A lot of the storms' precipitation initially fell as heavy rain but it quickly changed to snow once the cold air ushered in behind it. Strong winds accompanied the heavy, wet snow that fell," CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said. "Not an ideal situation considering the treacherous conditions that have been left in the storms' wake."

The most severe impacts were felt in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. Shapleigh, Maine, and Derry, New Hampshire, saw around 8 inches of snow while Paxton, Massachusetts, received 12.5 inches.

Across the three states, there were more than 280,000 power outages early Sunday morning, according to PowerOutage.US, including nearly 218,000 outages in Maine.

"This nor'easter was a significant snow, wind and rain event but could have been debilitating if temperatures were just a few degrees cooler at the start of the storm," Van Dam said.

Precipitation around Boston was winding down as the season's first nor'easter turned towards Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, Van Dam said, bringing rain and winds with gusts up to 50 mph.