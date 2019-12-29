Five killed in La. plane crash, were headed to football semifinal
Five killed in La. plane crash, were headed to football semifinal

Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach's daughter-in-law

Fire and Police respond to the scene after a small plane crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Several people died in the crash. (Scott Clause/The Lafayette Advertiser via AP)

The five people killed when a small plane crashed near Lafayette Regional Airport in Louisiana included a sports reporter and a local company executive, officials said.

On Saturday, Lafayette Fire Department Chief Alton Trahan named those who died on their way to Atlanta for a college football playoff semifinal.

The reporter was Carley Ann McCord. The other victims were pilot Ian E. Biggs, 51; Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Gretchen D. Vincent, 51, and Michael Walker Vincent, 15. The sixth person on the plane, Stephen Wade Berzas, 37, survived but was hospitalized in critical condition.

McCord, 30, was a sports reporter with WDSU television in New Orleans. She served as in-game host for the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. The teams remembered McCord's "infectious personality" in a joint statement. She was the daughter-in-law of Louisiana State University Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger.

"We are all deeply saddened by the tragic events in Lafayette today," said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward in a statement to CNN. "The thoughts and prayers of the entire LSU family are with all the loved ones of those lost. Coach Steve Ensminger and his family ask for privacy as they mourn the loss of his daughter-in-law Carley McCord. Carley's endless joy and passion for life were infectious. She will be missed."

Vaughn Crisp had been an executive at Global Data Systems, an IT company based in Lafayette, for nearly a decade. More recently, he was vice president of business development and field services for the company, according to the company's website.

Wade Berzas, the survivor of the crash, was the vice president of sales at GDS and led the company's sales and marketing teams. — CNN

