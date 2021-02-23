Florida official won’t lower flags to honor Rush Limbaugh, defying Gov. DeSantis

Florida’s Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says she won’t lower flags at state offices under her direction to honor the late conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said Friday he will direct flags be flown at half-staff for Limbaugh, who died of lung cancer on Wednesday at age 70.

Fried said in a statement she will not observe that directive because such an honor should “reflect unity, not division.”

“Lowering to half-staff the flag of the United States of America is a sacred honor that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots,” Fried said in a prepared statement. “It is not a partisan political tool. Therefore, I will notify all state offices under my direction to disregard the Governor’s forthcoming order to lower flags for Mr. Limbaugh — because we will not celebrate hate speech, bigotry, and division.”

Fried’s agency — the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services — oversees numerous state offices, including nine regional licensing offices, 38 state forests and 23 agricultural law enforcement inspection stations.