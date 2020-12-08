Florida police raid home of former state COVID-19 data scientist

"The number of deaths that the person used wasn't even right," Jones said. "They were actually under by about 430 deaths. I would never round down 430 deaths."

Among the devices taken by officers were flash drives that Jones told CNN contained "proof that (state officials) were lying in January about things like internal reports and notices from the CDC," as well as "evidence of illegal activities by the state." She said that she accessed those reports legally and some had been sent to her by other people after she left the state government.

Jones said she believed the raid on her home was orchestrated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who she's publicly accused of mishandling the pandemic.

"This is what happens when you challenge powerful and corrupt people," Jones said. "If he thinks this is going to scare me into silence, he's wrong."

DeSantis spokesperson Fred Piccolo told CNN that "the governor's office had no involvement, no knowledge, no nothing, of this investigation." He added that the law enforcement department launched an investigation into the message before anyone knew about Jones' alleged involvement. The health department referred a request for comment to the law enforcement department.