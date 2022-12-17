Florissant man killed in Friday morning crash with concrete truck in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — A Florissant man was killed in an early Friday morning crash on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
Cartez M. McMorise, 25, was killed. The crash happened at 5:45 a.m. on St. Charles Rock Road east of Taussig Road. The patrol said McMorise was driving a Ford F150 truck eastbound when it crossed the center lane and traveled into the path of an eastbound concrete truck.
McMorise, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver of the truck was uninjured.