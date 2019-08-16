Children from a church group were playing in a creek in Ohio when one of their leaders spotted a 7-foot-long crocodile swimming nearby.
The 16 kids, all first- through sixth-graders, were in Bantas Fork Creek in West Alexandria, Ohio, on Wednesday night when one of the adults with them spotted something and shoulted to "get the kids out of the water," said Rick Turnbull, who helps teach the children.
Rich Denius was in the water with one of his sons and helped get the children to safety.
"Give Jesus all the glory for protecting these kids," Denius said.
The crocodile was about 20 feet away by the time everyone got out of the creek. Turnbull said it swam right under the bridge they were standing on.
"He wasn't afraid of us. He swam under it, popped his head up and looked at us," he said.
A wildlife officer was called in and shot the animal. Turnbull said the kids had been taken out of the area before that happened.
Crocodiles are not native to Ohio, and the state's veterinarian said it was probably a pet that someone dumped when it got too big.
"This was the first sighting, so he probably hadn't been in there very long," Dr. Tony Forshey said.
The crocodile was 7½ feet long and weighed 171 pounds, he said.
Turnbull said the church group takes the children down to the creek a couple of times each summer, when the water's warm, to study nature as part of their religious lessons.
On Wednesday, they discussed how some fish will gather together near a light source to protect themselves from predators.
"It was wild that we'd had a lesson about predators lurking in the shadows," he said.