Sephora is closing its U.S. stores for an hour Wednesday morning to host "inclusion workshops" for its 16,000 employees, just over a month after R&B star SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a store in California.
The beauty retailer said the training had been in development months before SZA's experience, which undermined the company's efforts to cast itself as a champion of diversity. Sephora, which apologized to SZA last month, said the incident "does reinforce why belonging is now more important than ever."
In addition to the store closures, the company said it would also close its distribution centers and corporate office for the workshops to discuss what it means to belong in the context of "gender identity, race and ethnicity, age abilities and more." The stores will open to customers following the training.
Sephora provided few details about its workshops, which were closed to the public. The company said they would be followed by "future training moments" for employees but did not answer questions about what would be taught, who would conduct the workshops and or how they were designed.
The initiative echoed Starbucks' decision to closes its stores last year for anti-bias training sessions following an uproar over the arrest of two black men for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything. That incident triggered protests, threats of boycotts, and eventually prompted the Philadelphia Police Department to announce a new policy on how to confront people accused of trespassing on private property.
While Starbucks also kept its training private, it released training materials showing that that employees were asked to break into small groups to talk about their experience with race. The program was developed with the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.
Public reaction more muted when SZA tweeted on April 30 that a Sephora employee had called security to make sure she wasn't stealing. SZA, who once appeared in an ad for the Fenty makeup line that Sephora carries, identified the employee only as "Sandy Sephora." Sephora responded with an apologetic tweet, saying it takes such complaints seriously.