Former Cardinals player Jim Edmonds tested for coronavirus; has pneumonia
Writing on social media that he "held off as long as I could," Cardinals broadcaster and former outfielder Jim Edmonds underwent tests Saturday for the coronavirus after going to an emergency room for what he described as severe symptoms.

Edmonds shared the information on his Instagram feed, through the use of the social media's "story" function. In a collection of photos and text, Edmonds showed himself at a hospital, wearing a mask, and also undergoing X-rays. 

On Saturday evening, he posted a video from his home saying that he had tested positive for pneumonia and awaited word on other exams.

Read more from Derrick Goold.

