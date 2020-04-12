Former Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife announce their divorce

Former Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena, announced Saturday that they are ending their marriage, almost two years after he left office under a cloud of scandal.
They posted a joint statement announcing the split early Saturday on social media.
Eric Greitens, elected governor in November 2016, resigned on June 1, 2018, amid revelations surrounding an extramarital affair he had before taking office, as well as allegations of campaign finance violations.
Greitens, a former Navy Seal, founded The Mission Continues in 2007. His alleged use of a fundraising list from the charity is under investigation.
