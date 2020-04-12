Former Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife announce their divorce
Former Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife announce their divorce

Gov-elect Greitens gives press conference about robbery

Governor-elect Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena gave a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, to talk about the incident the night before where Sheena was robbed at gunpoint in the Central West End. Greitens said he was glad the police found the suspects before he did. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Former Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena, announced Saturday that they are ending their marriage, almost two years after he left office under a cloud of scandal.

They posted a joint statement announcing the split early Saturday on social media.

Eric Greitens, elected governor in November 2016, resigned on June 1, 2018, amid revelations surrounding an extramarital affair he had before taking office, as well as allegations of campaign finance violations.

