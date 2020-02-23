From Mardi Gras to BattleHawks
0 comments

From Mardi Gras to BattleHawks

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Floats take to the streets for Mardi Gras Parade

A Marge Simpson interacts with the crowd during the annual Bud Light Grand Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in St. Louis. An estimated 1,000 floats traveled more than three miles from Busch Stadium to Soulard and the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

Thousands packed the streets in Soulard for the annual Mardi Gras parade, held in sunny, spring-like weather. 

Sunday, the party moves to downtown, where the first home game for the St. Louis BattleHawks starts at 2 p.m. in the Dome at America's Center.

The XFL BattleHawks game sold out, with 28,000 people expected to pack the lower-bowl.

“We want 27,000-plus football-loving fans waving their rally towels to show everyone what a great football town St. Louis is,” said team president Kurt Hunzeker.

Before the XFL game starts, enjoy pictures from yesterday's revelry.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports