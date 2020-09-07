 Skip to main content
'Gender reveal' pyrotechnic sparked California wildfire
'Gender reveal' pyrotechnic sparked California wildfire

California simmers while it burns, but no big power outages

A plume of smoke from the El Dorado fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. In Southern California, a fast-moving fire in the foothills of Yucaipa has prompted evacuation orders for Oak Glen, a farm community that just opened its apple-picking season to the public. Cal Fire's San Bernardino unit said the fire has scorched at least 800 acres and was burning at a "moderate to dangerous" rate of spread. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

(CNN)As multiple wildfires burn in California, one of the fires was started during a gender-reveal party, officials said.

A "smoke generating pyrotechnic device" used at the party caused the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, Cal Fire said in a press release.

The fire started Saturday at 10:23 a.m. at the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa and spread from the park north on to Yucaipa Ridge, according to the release.

It has since grown to 7,050 acres as of early Monday morning, the Cal Fire incident website shows.

Evacuations have been ordered for the communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa Ridge, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls. An evacuation warning is in effect for the Yucaipa bench area and Yucaipa Community Center is being used as a temporary evacuation facility, according to Cal Fire.

More than 500 personnel have been deployed to the fire, along with 60 engines and four helicopters, according to the website.

Overnight weather is expected to remain hot and dry with a relative humidity of 20%, San Bernardino National Forest said in it's evening update on the fire. Winds will also continue at three to five miles per hour with gust up to 10 miles per hour, resulting in "active fire behavior throughout the night."

No charges have been announced in the blaze.

