Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler tests positive for COVID
Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler tests positive for COVID

Sen. Loeffler quarantining after mixed COVID-19 test results

Vice President Mike Pence, center, Senator Kelly Loeffler, left, and Senator David Perdue, right, wave at individuals at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Pence arrived on Friday to support Loeffler and Perdue, who are both facing a run-off election in January. (Alyssa Pointer /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler has tested positive for Covid-19, her campaign announced.

Loeffler tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, but a subsequent test came back as inconclusive on Saturday evening, according to campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson.

Loeffler was maskless with Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. David Perdue during campaign events most of the day Friday. The trio rode on a bus from the airport to two campaign events for Georgia Senate seat runoff elections in January.

"She has no symptoms and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time," Lawson said.

The campaign official added that Loeffler is notifying those with whom she had direct contact with while she awaits further tests.

"Senator Loeffler is in my thoughts. I pray that her test results come back negative and that she is back on the campaign trail soon. Blessings," said Rev. Raphael Warnock, her Democratic opponent in the upcoming runoff. — CNN

