Georgia Senate candidate skips televised debate

Twin debates were held Sunday for the two Senate campaign runoffs in Georgia.

The battle between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and the Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, and a second runoff between Republican Sen. David Perdue with Democrat Jon Ossoff will determine which party controls the Senate at the outset of Biden's presidency. Republicans need one seat for a majority. Democrats need a sweep to make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.

Before the prime time matchup between Loeffler and Warnock, Ossoff debated an empty podium, blistering Perdue as a “coward” for skipping the debate.

Ossoff suggested Perdue, whose prolific stock trading has drawn attention during the pandemic, declined to debate because he didn’t want to “incriminate himself” over his personal financial activities that the challenger summed up as “cartoonish abuse of power.”

“It shows an astonishing arrogance and sense of entitlement for Georgia’s senior U.S. senator to believe he shouldn’t have to debate at a moment like this in our history,” Ossoff said.